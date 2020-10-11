-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay jars 15-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patrick Cantlay drains a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 8th at 18 under; Martin Laird, Matthew Wolff, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 23 under; Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 20 under; and Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 19 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Cantlay's tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Cantlay got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 4 over for the round.
After a 346 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
