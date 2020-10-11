-
Nate Lashley putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 final round in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his round tied for 52nd at 10 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 22 under; Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau, Will Zalatoris, and James Hahn are tied for 6th at 18 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first, Nate Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Nate Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Lashley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lashley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.
