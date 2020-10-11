-
-
Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Michael Gligic’s bunker play leads to birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Michael Gligic gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 27th at 14 under; Martin Laird and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 22 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 20 under; and Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, Si Woo Kim, Harold Varner III, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 19 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gligic had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
Gligic his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Gligic had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.