In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew Wolff hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his day tied for 1st at 23 under with Martin Laird and Austin Cook; Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 20 under; and Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 19 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Matthew Wolff's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Wolff's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Wolff's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.