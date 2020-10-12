  • Matthew Wolff putts well in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew Wolff lands his 139-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff dials in approach to set up eagle at Shriners

