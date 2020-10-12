-
Matthew Wolff putts well in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff dials in approach to set up eagle at Shriners
In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew Wolff lands his 139-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew Wolff hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his day tied for 1st at 23 under with Martin Laird and Austin Cook; Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 20 under; and Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Matthew Wolff's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
After a 345 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Wolff's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Wolff's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.
