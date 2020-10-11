Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 8th at 18 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 22 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 21 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, NeSmith's 193 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put NeSmith at 3 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, NeSmith's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, NeSmith hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, NeSmith had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, NeSmith's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

NeSmith hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith's his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.