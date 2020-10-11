Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 35th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Matt Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kuchar's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Kuchar had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.