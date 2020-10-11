  • Matt Kuchar putts well in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar birdies No. 9 in Round 4 at Shriners

    In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.