-
-
Matt Jones shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 11, 2020
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matt Jones hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 51st at 10 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 20 under; James Hahn, Bryson DeChambeau, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Matthew Wolff, Austin Cook, Patrick Cantlay, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 5th at 18 under.
Jones's tee shot went 273 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 13 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Jones got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Jones had a 306-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 17-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.