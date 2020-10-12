In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 1st at 23 under with Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook; Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 20 under; and Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 19 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Martin Laird's 130 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Laird's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Laird chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 3 under for the round.