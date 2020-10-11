-
Luke Donald shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke Donald’s tight approach leads to birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Luke Donald lands his 101-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Luke Donald hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round in 66th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Will Zalatoris and Kevin Na are tied for 7th at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Donald's 105 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Donald hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th. This moved Donald to 5 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Donald hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Donald hit his 210 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.
