-
-
Louis Oosthuizen delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the fourth at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 11, 2020
Louis Oosthuizen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 10th at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Louis Oosthuizen had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Oosthuizen's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.