In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kevin Na hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 43rd at 12 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 23 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 20 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Na got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Na's tee shot went 210 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Na's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Na to 3 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Na's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Na hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Na at 5 over for the round.