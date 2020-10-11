In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Justin Suh hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Suh finished his round tied for 6th at 18 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 22 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 21 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 20 under.

Justin Suh got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Suh to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Suh's 82 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to even-par for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Suh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Suh at 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Suh to even for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Suh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Suh hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

Suh hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.