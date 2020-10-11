In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 45th at 12 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 22 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 21 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 20 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Bramlett's tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bramlett hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 4 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Bramlett hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

Bramlett hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Bramlett's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.