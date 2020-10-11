  • John Huh shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, John Huh lands his 165-yard tee shot right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    John Huh’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Shriners

