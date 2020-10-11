-
-
John Huh shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 11, 2020
-
Highlights
John Huh’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Shriners
In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, John Huh lands his 165-yard tee shot right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, John Huh hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 17th at 16 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 22 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 21 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 20 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
Huh got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Huh hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.