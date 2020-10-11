Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 58th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 8th at 17 under.

On his second stroke on the 492-yard par-4 third, Dahmen went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Dahmen missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 5 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.