Joaquin Niemann hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his round tied for 9th at 17 under with Peter Malnati, Abraham Ancer, and Wyndham Clark; Martin Laird is in 1st at 20 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, James Hahn, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 18 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Joaquin Niemann had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Niemann's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Niemann chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Niemann to 5 under for the round.