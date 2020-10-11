  • James Hahn shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, James Hahn makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    James Hahn birdies No. 16 at Shriners

    In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, James Hahn makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.