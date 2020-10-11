In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, James Hahn hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 4th at 19 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 23 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 22 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 20 under.

Hahn hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, he sank his approach from 174 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hahn's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hahn's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hahn's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 26 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.