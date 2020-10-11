-
J.T. Poston shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 11, 2020
Highlights
J.T. Poston sinks birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, J.T. Poston rolls in a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 28th at 14 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 22 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 21 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 20 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Poston had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, Poston suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at even for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Poston chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Poston's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
