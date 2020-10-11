  • J.T. Poston shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, J.T. Poston rolls in a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    J.T. Poston sinks birdie putt at Shriners

    In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, J.T. Poston rolls in a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.