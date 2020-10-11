Hunter Mahan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 59th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 8th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Mahan had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third, Mahan took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his seventh shot onto the green and two putted for $self.sc. This moved Mahan to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Mahan's 76 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mahan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mahan to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Mahan hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to even for the round.

Mahan got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 1 over for the round.