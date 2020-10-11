-
Hunter Mahan shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hunter Mahan birdies No. 1 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Hunter Mahan lands his 104-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Hunter Mahan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 59th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 8th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Mahan had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third, Mahan took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his seventh shot onto the green and two putted for $self.sc. This moved Mahan to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Mahan's 76 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mahan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mahan to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 2 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Mahan hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to even for the round.
Mahan got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 1 over for the round.
