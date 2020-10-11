-
-
Henrik Norlander shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 11, 2020
-
The Takeaway
DeChambeau goes big, Vegas ace for Norlander, Cantlay’s hot putter
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Open where Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 62 to take the early lead, after becoming the first player ever to drive the green at the par-4 7th. Henrik Norlander carded an ace on the 5th hole, and last year’s runner-up, Patrick Cantlay, holed 137 feet of putts for his round of -8.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 59th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Norlander's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Norlander hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.