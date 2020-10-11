-
Harold Varner III shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III’s nice approach leads to birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Harold Varner III lands his 94-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Harold Varner III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 13th at 17 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 23 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 22 under; and Matthew Wolff and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Varner III's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Varner III his second shot was a drop and his approach went 127 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
