In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Harold Varner III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 13th at 17 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 23 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 22 under; and Matthew Wolff and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Varner III's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Varner III his second shot was a drop and his approach went 127 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.