In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his round tied for 35th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

Emiliano Grillo got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Emiliano Grillo to 1 over for the round.

Grillo hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Grillo's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Grillo had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.