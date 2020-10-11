-
Emiliano Grillo putts well in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 11, 2020
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo’s approach from fairway bunker leads to birdie at Shriners
In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Emiliano Grillo lands his 135-yard approach from a fairway bunker 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his round tied for 35th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
Emiliano Grillo got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Emiliano Grillo to 1 over for the round.
Grillo hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Grillo's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Grillo had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.
