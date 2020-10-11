In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 34th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 19 under; and Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Matthew Wolff, Austin Cook, Kevin Na, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 18 under.

After a 345 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 first, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Frittelli hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Frittelli's 71 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.