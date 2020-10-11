-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy birdies the first at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Denny McCarthy makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 56th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; James Hahn, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Will Zalatoris, and Kevin Na are tied for 9th at 17 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
McCarthy hit his third shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 third. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, McCarthy's 150 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
