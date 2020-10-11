-
Chez Reavie shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round in 64th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 8th at 17 under.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, Reavie suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reavie at even for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie's tee shot went 255 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.
At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Reavie to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Reavie had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 4 over for the round.
