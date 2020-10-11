-
Charles Howell III finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Charles Howell III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 33rd at 13 under Martin Laird is in 1st at 20 under, Austin Cook is in 2nd at 19 under, and Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Howell III went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Howell III reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Howell III at 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Howell III hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Howell III to even for the round.
