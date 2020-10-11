Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 17th at 16 under; Martin Laird and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 22 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 20 under; and Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, Si Woo Kim, Harold Varner III, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 19 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Tringale hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

Tringale his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Tringale to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Tringale hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Tringale hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Tringale's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.