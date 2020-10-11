-
Cameron Smith shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith’s bunker play leads to birdie at Shriners
In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Smith gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Smith hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 23rd at 15 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 22 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 21 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 20 under.
Smith got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to even for the round.
Smith hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
