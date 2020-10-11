In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Davis finished his round tied for 53rd at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Will Zalatoris and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 17 under.

After a 343 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Cameron Davis chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cameron Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Davis chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

Davis hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Davis his approach went 38 yards to the green and his third shot was a drop where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Davis's 196 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.