In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 54th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; James Hahn, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Will Zalatoris and Kevin Na are tied for 9th at 17 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Pan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Pan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Pan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan had a fantastic chip-in on the 168-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 8 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.