  • Bryson DeChambeau shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 303-yard tee shot on the green, 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Bryson DeChambeau drives par-4 to set up eagle at Shriners

    In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 303-yard tee shot on the green, 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.