Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 2nd at 18 under with Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, James Hahn, Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook; Martin Laird is in 1st at 20 under; and Peter Malnati, Abraham Ancer, Wyndham Clark, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 9th at 17 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, DeChambeau had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put DeChambeau at 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, DeChambeau's 116 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, DeChambeau hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, DeChambeau had a 303-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 12-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.