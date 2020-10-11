-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bronson Burgoon holes 29-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bronson Burgoon rolls in a 29-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bronson Burgoon hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 60th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Burgoon got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Burgoon's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Burgoon chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Burgoon's his second shot went 15 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Burgoon's 171 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
