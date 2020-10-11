Brice Garnett hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 50th at 11 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Peter Malnati and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 19 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brice Garnett hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Garnett had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Garnett's 197 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 12th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.