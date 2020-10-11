Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 13th at 17 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 23 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 20 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Harman's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.