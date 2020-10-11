  • Brian Harman shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brian Harman drains a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman sinks 22-footer for birdie at Shriners

    In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brian Harman drains a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole.