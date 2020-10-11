Brandt Snedeker hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 44th at 12 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 23 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 22 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 20 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 5 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Snedeker's tee shot went 245 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Snedeker had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 5 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Snedeker at 4 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Snedeker hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.