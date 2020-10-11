In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 36th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

Hossler got a double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hossler's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hossler chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Hossler hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 6 under for the round.