In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Austin Cook hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 23 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 2nd at 23 under with Matthew Wolff; Martin Laird is in 1st at 24 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 20 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Cook's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Cook's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

Cook hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cook to 5 under for the round.