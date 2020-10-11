  • Austin Cook shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Austin Cook drains a 39-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Austin Cook jars 39-foot birdie putt at Shriners

