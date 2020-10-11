In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Andrew Putnam hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 58th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; James Hahn, Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Matthew NeSmith, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Na, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 9th at 17 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Putnam got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Putnam's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Putnam hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 3 over for the round.