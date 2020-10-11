Andrew Landry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 29th at 14 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Peter Malnati and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 19 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Landry suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Landry chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Landry reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Landry at even for the round.