Adam Schenk shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 24th at 14 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 20 under; James Hahn, Bryson DeChambeau, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Matthew Wolff, Austin Cook, Patrick Cantlay, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 5th at 18 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Schenk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Schenk at 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Schenk's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
Schenk hit his drive 365 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at 2 under for the round.
