  • Adam Hadwin shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Adam Hadwin gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin’s bunker play leads to birdie at Shriners

    In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Adam Hadwin gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.