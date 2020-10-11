Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 34th at 13 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 23 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 22 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 21 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 4 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hadwin's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 over for the round.