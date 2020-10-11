  • Abraham Ancer shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Abraham Ancer lands his 202-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer sticks approach to set up birdie at Shriners

