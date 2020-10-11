Abraham Ancer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 3rd at 20 under with Matthew Wolff; Martin Laird is in 1st at 23 under; and Austin Cook is in 2nd at 22 under.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Ancer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Ancer's his third shot went 4 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ancer had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Ancer's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Ancer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at 2 under for the round.

Ancer hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Ancer had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.