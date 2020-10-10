In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Zach Johnson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 34th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Michael Gligic, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, Brian Harman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 15 under.

Johnson got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Johnson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Johnson's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Johnson had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Johnson hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Johnson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.