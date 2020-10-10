-
-
Wyndham Clark putts himself to a 6-under 65 in third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Wyndham Clark birdies No. 16 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
On the par-4 second, Wyndham Clark's 90 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt for eagle. This put Clark at 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Clark chipped in his third shot from 40 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Clark chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.