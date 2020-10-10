Will Zalatoris hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 7th at 17 under with Kevin Na; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; and Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Will Zalatoris had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 256 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Zalatoris hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 6 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 7 under for the round.