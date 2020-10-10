Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 9th at 13 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 16 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 15 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Si Woo Kim, Austin Cook, Brian Harman, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Simpson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Simpson hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Simpson's 131 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Simpson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.