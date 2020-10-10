Troy Merritt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 52nd at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Merritt had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Merritt hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Merritt hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.