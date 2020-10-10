In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Tom Lewis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lewis finished his round tied for 10th at 14 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Cantlay, Austin Cook, Peter Malnati, Brandt Snedeker, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Tom Lewis's 183 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Lewis to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Lewis chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Lewis had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 6 under for the round.