In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his round tied for 17th at 13 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Cantlay, Austin Cook, Peter Malnati, Brandt Snedeker, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 4th at 15 under.

Tom Hoge got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tom Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hoge's 110 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoge had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's tee shot went 229 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hoge's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoge had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.