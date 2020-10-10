Sungjae Im hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 19th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Im had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Im hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

Im got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Im got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Im to 3 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.